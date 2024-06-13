$24 Dress Shirts, Rancourt 20% off, & More – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A few more picks from the Target 30% off men’s shirts/tees/polos/shorts event. From dress shirts to t-shirts. Size shown above on that dress shirt is a medium. Full in-person look can be found here. TL;DR: It’s a well executed basic at a pretty unheard of price here in 2024. Cotton/Poly/Spandex blend, removable collar stays, machine wash/dry, and know that it will need to be ironed (but it’s not overly wrinkly).

Made in Maine, heritage brand, the works. Just a few exclusions: cordovan styles, and stuff that’s already on sale. Other than that, should be good to go.

Exclusions apply of course because of course exclusions apply. (That sentence wasn’t quite a palindrome but it was close!) A good amount of their new stuff and bestsellers is getting the half off cut though. Those new “City Jeans” are of particular note. Part khaki, part 5-pocket jean. And the fabric blend seems to truly indicate that they are going for significant levels of stretch: 57% Cotton, 34% Rayon, 6% Elasterell, 3% Lycra.

Lorier’s dressy sports watch is just about to be restocked. No sale, because Lorier doesn’t do sales and they’re already a massive value in the (relatively crazy) watch world. 36mm case width, Miyota 9015 automatic movement, 100m of water resistance.

Still running. It’s a bunch of different specials/promos lumped all under the Father’s Day umbrella. Note that those Explorer line suits are sold as separates, so you get to independently choose the size of the jacket and trousers. Deal is 2 Jackets + 2 Pants (so two full suits) for $999 total. Not bad if you like Brooks Brothers, Vitale Barberis Italian wool, and prefer suit separates to standard “nested” suits where you don’t get to choose the size of the pants that come with the jacket.

Also worth a mention: