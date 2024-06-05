The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style June 2024

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Brighttech LED Table Lamp & Wireless Charger – $55.99 w/ 20% off coupon box checked ($69.99)

Ideal for smaller spaces since it combines two essentials (a table lamp and a wireless phone charger) in one. Would be perfect for a night-stand or a home-office desk. On sale for 20% off at Amazon at post time. Just make sure you check the little “apply 20% off” coupon box before checking out.

Well doesn’t that look inviting. All sorts of Dappered in the color scheme. And the nice thing about a separated ottoman (rather than one long lounger) is that it can be placed in the most comfortable spot for each user. Plus it can second as another seat when needed. Currently being sold by Home Depot.

Outdoor dining is underway, and wheat straw plastic dinner ware is great for just that. It’s also ideal for camping, since it’s lightweight and durable. Plus it’s dishwasher safe. Sold by Amazon.

Speaking of outdoor dining and entertaining… As a very good friend of Dappered once said, “lighting is everything.” And if you’re throwing a party this spring or summer, having good, not harsh, ambiance-creating outdoor lighting can make or break a, (holds pinky up) soiree. These claim to be waterproof, shatterproof, and are even dimmable if you provide your own dimmer.

Traditional design, but can easily be used in most decor styles. Black, brown, and grey; another handsome color combo. The arching door cutouts are decorative in themselves, then what you choose to add on the inside will elevate that. If you look at the customer photos on the Target page, several people have put two of these side by side to create an affordable storage area. Sold by Target.

The great outdoors are great… until they’re not. Humidity. Insect swarms. The neighbors blasting “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” These isopropyl alcohol burning mini-fireplaces are compatible with the indoors, deliver the ambiance, and yes, are safe to roast marshmallows over. You should get ~50 minutes of burn time with 5 ounces of 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol. And if you want to use it outside, go right ahead. Traditional fire pits are bulky, heavy, and expensive. At just 4.75″/4.5″ this is the significantly leaner, cheaper, tabletop option.

Simple, yet not? For just a two tone rug there’s a lot going on, but in a good way. The scalloped edges in that deep caramel color break up the blue nicely, and the pattern in the weave creates an embossed look that’s eye-catching. Click on the link above to see the rug in a room. One warning, darker rugs can readily show off light lint and pet hair, so be warned. Sold by IKEA.

Umbra has another thoughtfully designed product on their hands. The Cubiko Wall Planter can immediately transform wall space into an indoor garden, but as seen above, you can also use some of the planters for storage. This allows for a lot of creativity in how you’ll use it. The above link will send you to Amazon, but you can always get it directly from Umbra, where free shipping kicks in at $75.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.