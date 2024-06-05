Steal Alert: Seiko Solar Speedtimer 911 is 15% off at Macy’s

It’s a bit niche, but…

vroom.

Note that this is not the 39mm White/Black panda reviewed over here. It’s a bit different. The 911 is 41mm in diameter, the dial is a silver sun-ray instead of white, and it has a two-tone black and gray tachymeter bezel.

It also has a different hands-set which includes a red chronograph seconds hand, as well as a red hand on the power reserve sub dial at six o’clock.

They can be a bit tough to find on sale at an authorized dealer. Authorized dealers are a requirement for many, as that’s where you should get a full factory/manufacturer’s warranty. Gray market shops (think oddly named sellers on Amazon and eBay) won’t provide the manufacturer’s warranty card. So any issue, and you could be out of luck.

Doesn’t get more heritage of a name in retail than Macy’s.

Full details/specs/ can be found over at Seiko, where they’re obviously nailed, epoxied, and welded to the full MSRP of $700.

That’s all.

Carry on.

And to close, how about quoting the engraving on the back of Paul Newman’s famous panda-dial Rolex:

“Drive Carefully. – Me.”

(Sure sounds better than “welcome to Costco, I love you.“)