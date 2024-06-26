Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2024

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Wow the fabric is suspiciously like lululemon’s warpstreme fabric. RE construction: there’s no gusset. But again, the fabric is so similar (midweight easy moving/stretchy/breathable performance twill) one has to wonder if the supplier has started to sell virtually the same stuff to cheaper brands. They also have similar looking snaps on the rear pockets, and a similar button up front. Available in either 8″ or 10″ inseams. Just shorts for now. But if Old Navy would make these in pants? Look out. Almost 5/5 stars with 200+ ratings. Full review coming, but know that they’re pretty darn great. A size 32 fits my 5’10″/185 pretty well. Maybe a little generous in the waist, but that’s no surprise as it’s Old Navy.

Most sizes back ordered until mid-August. Blast, that looks good. And most sizes are sold out until mid August. Drops to $223 when 40% off, which doesn’t seem to be that unusual for Lands End these days. (Although the jacket is stuck to full price at post time.)

Because most of us have the white sneaker “thing” covered by now. Nice price. Available in blue or the “sea turtle” green shown above. I like turtles.

No personal experience but these guys are certainly growing and more and more have been asking about them. And while $788 is an investment, here’s what you’d end up with… (Note you’d have to put these two things in your cart separately:)

VAER 42mm D5 Automatic Dive Watch – $619 Assembled in the USA Japanese Automatic Miyota 9015 movement 200m of water resistance Comes standard with a quick release tropic rubber AND khaki fabric strap

D5 Stainless Steel Bracelet w/ on-the-fly NodeX micro Adjust – $169 On the fly micro adjustment = super comfortable, precise, and can size up/down when you heat up/cool off. 3 link oyster style bracelet goes with everything Even has a quick release system on the end links for easy swap outs to the rubber or fabric stock straps.



Sword style hour hand, date window at six, classic good looks. When you combine the US Assembly, ability to easily change between straps and the bracelet, AND the micro-adjustment NodeX clasp… that thing has a ton going for it. Like, all the things. The Cheaper Option: Get the D4 Solar Quartz. That runs $419. Still assembled in the USA. If you wanted to size down to some of their 38mm watches, they have NodeX equipped premium bracelets for those too.

They don’t just flex, they flex MAX. To the MAX. TO THE EXTREEEEEEME. … (Thank you for the enthusiasm, Poochie, who should under no circumstances be confused with Pinchy.) No personal experience with these jeans but the fabric blend does seem to indicate that these should have quite a bit of stretch to them: 57% Cotton, 34% Rayon, 6% Elasterell, 3% Lycra. That should be comfy. And the “fresh praline” color is perfect for summer.

