Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $20 Old Navy Shorts, J. Crew Trousers Steal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

NOT final sale yet and they’re 60% off 59.8% off?? Can’t imagine they’ll get any cheaper before this run eventually gets tossed in the final sale section. Lightweight blend of 60% wool/38% polyester/2% elastane. All season worthy, but also great for summer. Yes, summer, as wool naturally breathes and helps regulate your temperature much better than cotton. Of course these trousers will work well with blazers and sportcoats, but they can be dressed down too. Wear them with a sweater polo and loafers for a golden age of Hollywood look, or make it contemporary with simple court-style sneakers and a smooth jersey knit polo or smart t-shirt. Free outbound shipping for J. Crew Rewards members. In-store returns are free, but know if you want to return them through the mail/UPS it’ll cost you a $7.50 label. Part of a select items sale where most stuff is hovering in the 30% – 35% off range, so these trousers are the true steal.

Also shown at the very top of the post. Last day for Old Navy’s twenty-buck Tech Chino Shorts. If you squint, those sure seem to resemble lululemon. They even have similar looking snaps on the rear pockets. No personal experience yet (got some on the way for review), and one has to assume there’s no way they’d feel or wear the same as lululemon’s warpstreme fabric shorts and trousers, but for twenty bucks they could be worth a shot. Available in either 8″ or 10″ inseams. Almost 5/5 stars with 200+ ratings. They’re called “hybrid” tech chinos shorts, but it certainly doesn’t look like these would have a liner in them for swimming. They just appear to be performance fabric based shorts made to look like standard chino shorts.

Lands’ End fell off the radar a while back during the supply chain fiasco that seemed to hit some brands and retailers worse than most. If memory serves, they were having a hard time keeping their best sellers (like their wool dress pants) in stock, and overall they seemed like a mess of a brand/shop. But… unlined chino or linen blazers? Simple, affordable swimwear? And yes, their year’rounder tropical(!) wool dress pants and matching suit jackets are back in stock. Okay Lands’ End. Nice to see you again. Especially your lower than your competition’s prices. Fingers crossed this isn’t a false dawn for the folks at LE.

For the harder to fit. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies who will make you a suit to your specs after you take a bunch of measurements, perhaps a few pictures (so they can get an idea of your posture/shoulder pitch) and make your choices on lapel style, lining color, pleats or flat front, etc. All that good stuff. The two suits I’ve purchased from them have been great. My stuff shipped from Bulgaria. Not quite sure if that’s still their hub. Would assume it is. RE this sale, it’s nice to see some all season/in-season stuff in there. Hard to get more wheelhouse than a navy blue suit using Vitale Barberis Canonico super 110s wool. Discount depends on the fabric you pick. Use code SUMMER at checkout.

Also worth a mention: