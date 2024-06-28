J. Crew: 50% off Summer Shirts and Shorts, Extra 60% off Final Sale

Going somewhere? Summer is the season of escapism.

And a little escapism sounds okay right about now.

This is two (TWO! TWO!) deals in one:

The first is a flat 50% off select summery stuff. Think wheelhouse/foundational shorts, tees, and short sleeve shirts. The second is an additional 60% off FINAL sale styles. No returns on any of that stuff. We’ll get to those items towards the end of the post, as they’re a gamble.

Both deals require the code JULY at checkout. And remember that rewards/account members get free outbound shipping no minimum. Ready? Let’s go…

The shorts version of their flagship, almost never on sale chinos. Fabric blend on these is 98% cotton/2% elastane (oddly enough their chinos are 97%/3%). Lots of colors to pick from. They are what you think they are. All inseam lengths this time. No more “oh the 10.5″ are on sale but the 9″ and 7″ aren’t.” Nope. All of them. ALL. OF. THEM.

Whatever happened to J. Crew’s madly popular garment-dyed slub/sunwashed line? Is this the evolution of that? Purposefully washed for a broken in look and feel. All cotton. Oddly well reviewed on their site. J. Crew customers seem to be the first to trash something in reviews if it doesn’t work out for them. So far, so (really) good for these?

No cotton in these. None. Pure performance fabric. They’re a blend of 57% recycled nylon, 39% polyamide, 4% elastane. Lots of stretch, and when it’s hot and sticky, they’ll help keep your pieces and parts from getting hot and sticky. Expect these to make some “swish swish” noise when walking. But the comfort is well worth that small drawback. They’re one of the best reviewed things on the J. Crew site. That’s a 9″ inseam in “coal grey” shown above, in person.

Relaxed fit so it’s not clingy. Texture to keep the air moving. Kind of like seersucker but not seersucker. Four colors to pick from. Looks like the off-white color is going to be a bit see through, but that’s not unexpected this time of year. And by the looks of some new arrivals/just released shirts across all brands, it’s oddly not off-trend either. At least this year. Some of us will stick to colors that aren’t translucent though, thank you very much.

Classy, cool, interesting. Striped t-shirts are like graphic t-shirts only without being a graphic t-shirt. Don’t be surprised if these tees shrink up a bit in the wash. If you’re 5’10” or over, consider a tall size.

Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

WARNING: These can shrink up in the wash. Shown above is post machine wash cool/tumble dry low, which has left it (in one humble affordable men’s style blog editor’s opinion) awkwardly short for those over 5’9″ and/or for those with long torsos. And that’s an enormous bummer. Because otherwise they’re excellent. But there ARE now TALL sizes available, so that could be a work around. That work around being buying a TALL size with the anticipation it’ll shrink up in the wash. And hey, maybe my experience is not universal, as these are one of the better reviewed things on J. Crew’s site. So… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not their tech dock shorts, which have a boxer brief style liner. These are the simple, soft slub cotton/elastane style. Some of us do wish they came in longer inseams other than just six inches though. C’mon now J. Crew. Can’t give all this thigh away for free.

Check out the earpieces/temple pieces. The tortoise temples are a nice detail. Helps knock some of the shine down on a pair of otherwise classic aviators. Sunglasses can be a tough online purchase. Remember that returns through the mail or UPS will set you back a $7.50 return label. But if you can get them back to a physical J. Crew store, they should waive the fee… if you don’t like them in person.

Ultra-lightweight. 55% hemp/45% organic cotton. Texture. But again, lightweight and made to be so. Don’t expect some super crisp dressy polo. Those aren’t those.

Almost entirely cotton, but with a splash of linen (it’s just 3% linen) to deliver that “summer sweater” look. I don’t think one can “splash” linen, but, you get the idea.

New. And have been excluded here and there to start the summer. 100% linen, so expect them to be extra breezy… and also expect that they’ll wrinkle. But that’s what linen does. Multiple inseam lengths to choose from.

Seems a little hot for jeans, but if that’s how you boogie, then good on ya. 97% cotton, 3% elastane. 5-pocket jeans style layout. A few spring/summer colors. Slim or straight fits.

Crisp cotton, dressy crease and tab closure, just right to pair with a smart polo or unconstructed sportcoat/dress shirt combo. Perfect for warm weather weddings, cocktail hours, dressier workplaces, etc.

ABANDON ALL HOPE (of returns or exchanges), YE WHO SCROLL PAST HE-YAH

Because everything below this is from the extra 60% off final sale styles section.

Nice discount, but Final means Final. No returns or exchanges.

You’ll still need the code JULY at checkout.

As low as one of their flagship suits has gone for in years. But again, they’re final sale and sizes seem to be moving quick for some colors. These are their 4-season weight, stretch Italian wool (Tollegno) flagship suits. Easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless 3″ lapels. Available in four colors. Jackets are here, trousers are here. Remember since they’re suit separates, you have to put each piece in your cart individually before you check out.

Something to add to the $220 suits? Made in Italy. Contrasting edge. Nice.

Like the textured cotton camp collar shorts at the start of the post, only here in seersucker. Final sale though. Just the one color shown above, but it’s a good one (a lighter/icy blue).

Super soft and stretchy. No cotton in these, so not a standard “sweats” style of fabric. Something different: 85% polyester/13% viscose/2% elastane. Sidenote: The fact that these were priced at $98 MSRP is… y’know. “Something.”

A mashup of their cotton-blend tech pants (60% cotton/30% polyamide/10% elastane) and their popular dock shorts. Only in trouser form. Elastic waist, so clearly super dressed down.

A risk as J. Crew seems to have struggled lately with their jeans. But if you’ve got J. Crew jeans and you like J. Crew jeans and you know how they should/could/might fit, then perhaps worth the gamble. The price is clearly nice.

The 50% off select summer styles / extra 60% off FINAL sale styles code JULY is set to run clear through 7/8/24. It’s probably worth keeping an eye on their final sale section for more/new stock to trickle in. Therefor, we will do that (keep an eye on their final sale stuff) on our end.