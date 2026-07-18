Steal Alert: Timex 30% off select (with new, usually excluded models)

Up until this sale, the models/styles Timex had been putting on sale had gotten pretty stagnant. It’d become the same old stuff. Familiar watches (some of them good, many of them not) up for whatever code Timex decided to run.

That changed in a hurry. This 30% off select deal is applying to some of their best looking, newest arrivals. 30% off is also really good for Timex, as they’ll often stick closer to 25% off.

But the sale ends fast.

Code BONUS30 expires Sunday night/Monday morning midnight PT/3am ET. Off we go with the quick picks:

Yes it’s almost $400 for an on-sale Timex. But it’s got an automatic GMT movement, the H-link bracelet has quick release spring bars for easy swap outs, and the green & black or red & black dual color bezel looks all kinds of right. Case diameter is 41.5mm. Bracelet can be adjusted without any tools, as the links are some of those “self adjustment” types where you pull and twist to release them.

Automatic, classic military/field watch looks, medium sized 40mm case should suit most wrists, and just a touch more than two hundred bucks. Nice work, Timex.

Quite possibly the classiest Timex release ever. Barrel shaped case. Automatic movement. Classic dial. And the bracelet even has quick release spring bars, so you can easily switch it out for a leather strap when you want to.

For a panda chronograph that evokes the golden age of motorsport, they sure did nail the styling. Mecha quartz chrono movement keeps the cost down while still providing a smoother sweeping seconds hand.

Inexpensive, GADA style, well proportioned 39mm case, and the H-link bracelet is quite nice. Won’t be everyone’s cup of Earl Grey, but if you’re looking for an affordable integrated bracelet sports watch which can also be dressed up, then this one is pretty darn good for ~$125.

Full review here. Classically sized (read: sub 40mm) with a Swiss Quartz GMT Movement. Disappeared for a while there off the Timex site. Currently going for just 10% off at Amazon.

Builds off their retro-future “Jet” line, this time with a quartz chrono movement & smart dress style.

And now the non-chrono Marlin Jet Quartz. Shown above in green. Also available in white or blue. Fun. Interesting. Easy to tone down by putting it on an aftermarket brown or black leather strap.

*Warning: This one is a pre-order which won’t ship until September*

Interesting case shape and tropic brown dial. 70s style without looking costume-y. This is the “warmer” version of the original black/white 1972 World Time Quartz, which Nordstrom has for a slightly better deal right now.

The Timex 30% off select with code BONUS30 event is set to expire at midnight PT / 3am ET on Monday 7/20/26.

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