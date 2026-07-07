Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Summer Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing bang-for-the-buck in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. They are not cheap, but they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched their summer sale.

They only do two sales per year. Once after the holidays, and here in summer. Other than that they’re stuck to full price.

Many of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

Full Terms and Conditions of the sale can be found here.

Sale is set to go live to the public tomorrow (7/8.) Expect a lot of these models to be long gone by then. In the past they’ve done some limited restocking in the days following the sale’s launch, so it may be worth monitoring for any new additions.

That’s all.

Carry on.