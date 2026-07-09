Nordstrom Anniv. Sale Sneak Peek, Bonobos HOT sale, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This is pure preview. We can now see items/prices, but the sale still doesn’t launch until next week. First tier of cardmember early access starts 7/14. Goes live to the public 7/18. They may add more to the sale when it finally launches. Key word = may. Seem to recall them doing that in the past, but… that may not have been the case.

It’s not the five-dollar Dad’s Day sale/special from a couple weeks back… but a ten dollar tee for seven bucks will work! All colors. 60% cotton / 40% poly.

Normally free shipping won’t kick in until $50. So this is as close as it gets to Darn Tough running a sale. All of their models (or just about all) are made from merino wool blends. They’re comfortable, breathable, wick moisture, and help regulate your temperature/reduce foot sweat. They’re made in Vermont. They’re incredibly well made, machine washable/tumble dry low, hold up great even with heavy wear, and come with a lifetime guarantee. They make a TON of different styles, but if you had to pick one (and just one) pair of socks to wear with everything everywhere? Go with “The Standard.” Crew height or mid-calf. Up to you. Free shipping deal expires tonight, Midnight PT / 3am ET.

For the big spenders who wear suits often and want something quality. These are their flagship suits made in Italy with really nice fabrics and construction. Expensive, yes. But the discount is serious. Especially as it’s more than the “up to 40% off” ceiling they’re advertising. Suits are available in either slim, classic (tailored but not tight), or traditional fit.

Is there somebody new in charge of promotions at Bonobos? Seems like their strategy has changed. Gone is the occasional 30% off. Now they’re running events more frequently, but those events are more focused/often have lots of exclusions. No matter, it’s peak shorts/swim/short sleeve shirts season.

Limited in terms of the styles getting the discount, but worth a mention as this time they’ve actually included a few of their often excluded summery sportcoats.

Also worth a mention: