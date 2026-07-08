Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2026

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Has been excluded in some of their promos/sales. Moon mills (U.K.) 50% linen/26% wool/24% cotton blend. So it’s got breathability but shouldn’t feel wimpy. Half lined back helps air flow in the hot-hot-heat. Should also look good with dark wash jeans in the fall.

One of the bestsellers, back in stock. Dark brown (shown) or black. Blake stitched construction, full grain leather options, and an elegant & timeless design. The dress shoes market is mostly bifurcated. Usually you’ll find either cheap junk or luxury/high end budget killers. The days of plentiful, good quality, $150 – $225 dress shoes seems to be mostly gone. Nice to see Spier still making these, bucking that trend.

On serious sale via Nordstrom Rack. Between heat domes and wildfires and summertime mosquitos the size of shoeboxes… this waxed mac feels awfully out of season. That’s also why it’s half off. Outbound shipping is free, but return shipping will set you back a pre-paid label (unless you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack or mainline Nordstrom brick and mortar location.) Autumn. It’ll happen again, right?

Ships/returns for free via Huckberry. An investment, but they’re comfortable, well made, and go with almost everything during the warmer seasons.

Another seriously-on-sale (but still investment worthy) new arrival at Nordstrom Rack. Swiss made. 39mm case diameter should please most wrists for dressed-up use. Rose-gold-tone case is indulgent and eye-catching without being garish or gross.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.