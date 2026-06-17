Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. We have now reached the fancy-pants conclusion to our Feels like Summer style-scenario trifecta. Here’s to a sunny but not sweaty summer.

The Suit (separates): BR Factory Linen Blend Suit Jacket + Matching Trousers = $200 total ($530). Not bad for a summery suit in a color that’s not the usual beige or khaki or light gray. Sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. If you’re lucky, you may be able to get away without much (or any?) post-purchase tailoring.

The Shirt: BR Factory Slim Fit Dress Shirt – $33.60. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be.

The Pocket Square: The Tie Bar Gingko Grove Ivory Pocket Square – $14. The hemisphere’s flora are flexing right now. They’re still juiced from April and May, but haven’t yet been baked to bits by July and August. So adding a little green to your outfit via a pocket square seems appropriate.

The Belt: GAP Leather Belt in Cognac – $19.80 w/ TREAT ($44). Not really a dress belt, but it’s dressy enough considering the more-casual leaning fabric of the suit.

The Sunglasses: Spier Model 8 Polarized – $48. Spier packs a lot of value into their eyewear. Acetate frames, blue lenses, and weighted temple tips for good balance/staying in place when worn.

The Watch: Tissot 39mm Chemin des Tourelles Powermatic 80 – $499.97 ($875). A splurge, but it’s Swiss made, has a nice dress-appropriate diameter, and it’s over 40% off at Norstrom Rack.

The Shoes: LUCA Penny Loafers in Desert Suede – $198. From the same brand who makes super comfortable sneakers, chukkas, and chelseas. Low-profile 5mm outsole keeps them sleek enough to wear with a suit, while the overall shape is still approachable/not pointy. Made in Portugal.