Style Scenario: All USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it ‘murica from head to toe. Stay safe.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Saratoga – $230. As classic as it gets. From an American brand who’s been making sunglasses in the US for decades. Available in either 52mm, 54mm, or 56mm. Ships and returns for free.

The T-Shirt: Made in USA Flint & Tinder Vintage Soft Wash Tee – $44. 100% 4.5 oz cotton. Garment dyed. USA Made.

The Pants: American Giant Roughneck 5-Pocket Pant – $125 ($165). Stretch canvas 5 pockets made in LA from fabric woven in Georgia. Too hot for pants? Try their vintage style sweat shorts.

The Belt: Made in USA Flint & Tinder 365 Belt – $85. Full grain leather. Brass Hardware. 1 1/3″ width.

The Ballcap: Ebbets Field US Tour Wool Ballcap – $68. An authentic reproduction from the 1934 U.S. Tour Of Japan which featured the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Lefty Gomez. Hand-sewn from genuine wool baseball cloth. Satin taping with a cotton sweatband.

The Watch: USA Assembled VAER Watches x Huckberry G2 Pacific GMT – $499. Assembled in the USA with a Swiss Ronda quartz GMT movement inside. Comes with both a stainless steel bracelet and the fabric strap shown.

The Shoes: Red Wing Weekender Chukkas – $270. Lightweight and flexible, yet comfortable enough that they can handle what your weekend may throw at you. Too hot for boots? Try some camp mocs from Rancourt.