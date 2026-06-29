Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Italian Tropical Wool Suits, lululemon Summer Sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

50% off runs clear through July 7th, but the 60% off select stuff is scheduled to end tomorrow night (6/30). A reminder that this is J. Crew’s more affordable, step-down, FACTORY styled brand. So they’re pretty much always having a big (huge! massive!) sale. Standard discounts usually run in the 40% off range. 50% off happens on occasion but not as regularly. 60% off or more is usually seen as a good buy depending on the item, and as long as expectations are kept in check (again, it’s not mainline J. Crew).

A bit random but that’s how Spier select item sales can go. Yet there are some really good items in this one. Good to see some savings on their tropical wool suits, as well as some of their flagship Ellis (regular) cut half-canvas Australian merino wool suits. Both are available in either slim or a more athletic leaning contemporary fit.

Prices are as marked. No extra discount is coming at checkout. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale items. Final sale stuff can’t be returned or exchanged (and that’s a BIG risk when it comes to shoes). There are some Factory 2nds too (shoes that have a minor cosmetic blemish but are structurally sound). Returns on Factory 2nds will cost you a nasty $25 restocking fee, as they really don’t want those back… yet they’re not gonna take pictures of every single shoe’s cosmetic defect either.

A reminder that lululemon sale stuff is final sale, so no returns or exchanges, unless you’re one of their members and then you can exchange it in store only for a gift card (not cash back). Ts & Cs apply.

Also worth a mention: