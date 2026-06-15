Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic Father’s Day Event, Danner 25% off, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s a limited selection, but there are some pretty wheelhouse items getting good discounts. Gotta love it when a brand promotes a sale as “up to 30% off” and then the very first item (OCBDs) on the page is… half off.

And some suits. Just 25% off here, but the fabrics they use really are quite nice. Italian “ventile” wool, linen/merino blends, etc. All are sold as separates, so you pick the size of the jacket and trousers independently from each other. No “nested” pairs here, which sometimes leaves us stuck with a pair of trousers that may not fit as well as we’d like. That’s not the case with separates.

A rare sale at Danner. They’ve got some doorbuster specials too, like those 917 boots for 50% off.

It’s not just a lot of their full price inventory that’s 30% off… their sale section is getting an additional 30% off as well. Watch out for final sale items. It’s a mix of regular sale and final sale. Anything tagged as final can’t be returned or exchanged.

A sale AND they’re now throwing in expedited shipping? That’s nice of them. The 2-day shipping promo (so it can get to you/him in time for Father’s Day) is set to expire tonight, 6/15. Sale prices end on 6/22.

Ends tonight. Not the biggest selection (again, exclusion proliferation seems to be becoming a “thing” across multiple brands…) but J. Crew just doesn’t do half off that often. Almost never, if the item(s) in question can still be returned or exchanged. Which these can. Usually more than half off means it’s final sale clearance. Not the case here.

Also worth a mention: