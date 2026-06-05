$5 Tees, 20% off Rancourt’s Made in Maine Shoes, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Target: Goodfellow “Every Wear” Tees – $5 ($10)
I mean… that’ll work. Their flagship t-shirts. 60% cotton / 40% poly. In store or online. All the colors. They do go on sale on occasion, but not for half off. Super rare deal.
Target Part II: Up to 40% off men’s clothing
- Every Wear 9″ Flat Front Chino Shorts – $15 ($25) four colors
- 7″ Vintage Waffle Pull-On Shorts – $18 ($30) two colors
- Every Wear Polo Shirt – $9 ($15)
- Size shown in a medium on 5’10″/180
More on-sale Target men’s stuff. (Because Father’s Day is Sunday.) RE that polo, they’re are thoroughly… fine. 58% Cotton, 39% Recycled Polyester, 3% Spandex. Pique, midweight fabric. Lots of colors. They’re basic, but they’re also cheap.
Rancourt: 20% off sitewide
- Cup Sole Penny Mocs – $238.40 ($298)
- Berwick Gusset Chukkas – $334.40 ($418)
- Classic Ranger Mocs – $230.40 ($288)
Meanwhile on the other end of the price (and quality) spectrum from Target… There’s Rancourt. Heritage American shoes. Made in Maine. They don’t run a ton of sales. So it’s worth a look if this is your kind of thing. Sale ends Sunday night. And be aware that a lot of their popular models are on back-order for common sizes… but they’ll ship them to you in (*wait for it… no really wait for it*) 10-12 weeks.
GAP: 50% off + additional 10% off w/ TREAT
- Modern Straight Khakis – $26.10 ($59.95) 10 colors
- Modern Slim Khakis – $26.10 ($59.95) 5 colors
- Leather Belts – $19.80 ($44) 3 colors
- 100% Cotton Polo Sweaters – $26.10 ($59.95)
Works out to 55% off. That’s pretty close to as good as it ever gets for GAP. That extra 10% off code TREAT is scheduled to end tonight (Thurs 6/18) but the half off deal is scheduled to run through Monday.
Filson: 25% off select
- Tin Cloth Compact Briefcase – $224.25 ($299) imported
About as well stocked as the Filson sale section has been in a while. Lots of out of season gear (which is why it’s on sale), but there’s some year-round stuff/bags in there too.
Brooks Brothers: 2 Explorer Italian Wool Suit Separate Sets – $1199 ($1792)
The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets (pants and jackets):
- Dark Gray Slim Fit Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $599.50 ($896)
- Navy Slim Fit Wool Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $599.50 ($896)
Normally almost a thousand bucks for a jacket & trousers set. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these last few years. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well.
BONUS Amazon: Prime Day starts next Tuesday (June 23rd – 26th)
Just in case you’ve got any Amazon dry-goods staples on your list. You may be able to save a few bucks if you hold off until next week. We will, of course, have men’s-style (or at least men’s style adjacent) picks when their sale launches.