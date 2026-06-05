$5 Tees, 20% off Rancourt’s Made in Maine Shoes, & more – The Thurs. Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

I mean… that’ll work. Their flagship t-shirts. 60% cotton / 40% poly. In store or online. All the colors. They do go on sale on occasion, but not for half off. Super rare deal.

More on-sale Target men’s stuff. (Because Father’s Day is Sunday.) RE that polo, they’re are thoroughly… fine. 58% Cotton, 39% Recycled Polyester, 3% Spandex. Pique, midweight fabric. Lots of colors. They’re basic, but they’re also cheap.

Meanwhile on the other end of the price (and quality) spectrum from Target… There’s Rancourt. Heritage American shoes. Made in Maine. They don’t run a ton of sales. So it’s worth a look if this is your kind of thing. Sale ends Sunday night. And be aware that a lot of their popular models are on back-order for common sizes… but they’ll ship them to you in (*wait for it… no really wait for it*) 10-12 weeks.

Works out to 55% off. That’s pretty close to as good as it ever gets for GAP. That extra 10% off code TREAT is scheduled to end tonight (Thurs 6/18) but the half off deal is scheduled to run through Monday.

About as well stocked as the Filson sale section has been in a while. Lots of out of season gear (which is why it’s on sale), but there’s some year-round stuff/bags in there too.

The Combo Pick (because you have to buy two sets (pants and jackets):

Normally almost a thousand bucks for a jacket & trousers set. Not bad at all if you’re a fan of the more contemporary lean Brooks Brothers has been taking these last few years. Sold as separates instead of nested pairs like their 1818 line. Here with The Explorers you get to pick the size of a jacket, then the size of a matching trouser. A few different fits to pick from as well.

Just in case you’ve got any Amazon dry-goods staples on your list. You may be able to save a few bucks if you hold off until next week. We will, of course, have men’s-style (or at least men’s style adjacent) picks when their sale launches.

Also worth a mention: