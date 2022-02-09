How To Spend a Giftcard… at Club Monaco

About the Author: Adam Terry is a thirtysomething salesman in the HVAC and hydronics industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, raw denim, and working on his dad bod father figure.

Sales of giftcards were up, wait for it, 43% this past holiday season. So chances aren’t half bad that you received a piece of that fantastic plastic, and now it’s burning a hole in your pocket. Or sitting somewhere in a drawer, waiting to be forgotten. In this series titled How to Spend It, we search and sift through some popular, gift-card producing retailers, curating a handful of items at various price points to show you what’s available. Specific sales and available sizes can vary greatly, so check the website or your local store often for the best deals. (featured photo via ajay_suresh)

Brand Note: Club Monaco is a bit of an odd duck and doesn’t get a ton of airtime here on Dappered. Formerly owned and managed by the Ralph Lauren Corporation for over 20 years, the Canadian brand was recently sold to a private equity firm in mid-2021. Browsing their website gives me the impression that they might be going through a rebranding phase, as most of their collection is on sale and their new arrivals are all shifted towards comfy casual.

This counts as lying in grass, right?

Club Monaco tends to focus their aesthetic on upmarket, contemporary fashion trends instead of what we would call “classic” menswear. Think lots of monochromatic items, subtle style cues, and clean tailoring. In terms of competitors and similar brands, I’d place Club Monaco in a column with Massimo Dutti/Zara, REISS, Banana Republic, and UNIQLO. On the opposite end of the spectrum are heritage Americana brands like Todd Snyder, J.Crew, etc. Overall pricing tends to be slightly higher than J.Crew and Bonobos, at least from my experience.

Under $50 MSRP

It’s currently a challenge to find items under $50 that aren’t on deep discount and only available in weird sizes. That aside, I do like their Williams cut pocket tees which are similar to J.Crew’s garment dyed slub cotton ones.

From $50-$100 MSRP

This price tier has a lot more to offer. I’m really liking the look of that Johnny Collar polo and their merino wool sweaters are a little dressier and slightly nicer than those you’d find at J.Crew. Big fan of that suede belt, too!

From $100-$200 MSRP

If you’re ready to drop a Benjamin or two on something from The Club, check out that bouclé cotton blend cardigan. I’m a sucker for texture and that variegated slub look gives me teddy bear vibes. As we move into Spring and the temps start to rise again, that linen blend zip hoodie would make an excellent piece to layer on top of an Oxford shirt, denim jeans, and cool sneakers. A simple outfit like that can take you from the office to a casual dinner date.

From $200+ MSRP

Club Monaco used to have a stellar third party collab section (Allen Edmonds, Red Wings, etc), but it seems as if all of that has been replaced by high end in-house merch. Their Grant fit suits are on par with J.Crew’s Ludlow in terms of fabrics and fit. BIG fan of this wool blend bomber jacket with the sherpa collar. That’s a unique piece that you can’t find at lower tier stores.