The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Stone & Beam from Amazon

For this O.R.O.S., we’re focusing on the Stone & Beam in-house brand from Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium, a.k.a. Amazon. Stone and Beam is definitely priced above what you’d find at Target, but priced below what you’d find at West Elm. Considering reviews, it sounds like Amazon has a little bit of work to do perfecting their furniture game, but there are still plenty of items that customers are happy with. And unless you’re willing to spend A LOT of money on custom, high-end furniture, there might always be something small to complain about.

The Bed: Prudence Tufted Queen Bed in Lagoon – $899. As of writing this, the queen size of this bed in the Lagoon color is $899, the king size is… $3,164.94. I do believe the emporium is having an algorithm error, especially since all other colors are priced at $999 for the king. Those darn robots can go rogue with their pricing formulas sometimes. A tufted backboard is a classic, refined look. If you prefer something more rustic, there’s this, or even this.

The Bedding: Waffle Texture Duvet Set in Navy – $126.81 & Tencel Sheet Set in White – $72.15. I’d recommend keeping your bedding simple, and adding pillows, art, even a cool rug to spice things up. If you keep the large things neutral, they can always act as a canvas, or backdrop, to build a particular look around.

The Pillows: Woven Nook Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (set of 4) – $29.95 & 4 Pack of Inserts – $27.99. I’m not recommending any Amazon house brand pillows, simply because you can get a lot more bang for your buck just buying covers and inserts. One house brand pillow is between $30-$40. And while dropping cash on a really nice, well constructed unique pillow isn’t a bad thing, I think it should be a pillow you really love, and that’s totally subjective.

The Dresser & Nightstands: Rivet West Dark Oak Dresser – $799 & Nightstand – $249. I switched house brands here. Why? Because the Stone and Beam dresser that would work in this room I’m putting together got annihilated in the reviews. There is a common refrain in the reviews on furniture pieces with drawers: Amazon still has work to do. But these particular pieces from house brand Rivet, by and large, have positive reviews.

The Rug: 8′ x 10′ Casual Plaid Area Rug – $240.90. If your bedroom has a hard floor, and you want to add something that’ll be softer to step on, and warmer once cold temperatures eventually role back around, a rug will do just that. This one has a plaid pattern with subdued splashes of color. If plaid isn’t your style, you have options.

The Lamp(s): Round Ceramic Table Lamp in Burnt Orange – $63.04. Since we’ve got some orange in the rug, why not have a little fun and reflect it in your nightstand lamps as well? If orange is not your thing, the lamp comes in two other colors that will still work here, although they’re a bit more expensive.

The Wall Decor: Round Mesh Hanging Shelf – $83.78 & Wood Quadrant Hanging Mirror – $40.50 & Be Silly Word Art – $39.43. A grouping on a wall is always a safe bet. It can create balance and fill out awkward blank space. These three things will work well together. And the word art is a good reminder of what a lot of us could use more of right now.

The Armchair: Leila Tufted Velvet Oversized Accent Chair in Hunter Green – $699. If you have the space in your bedroom for a corner chair, it’s a nice addition for putting on shoes, reading, or meditating. Plus the green on this chair makes a great decorative statement.

