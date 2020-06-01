Style Scenario: The First Day it gets Hot (dressed down)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. One day it’s spring, the next day it’s the Sahara or a steamy swamp. So goes the unpredictability of early Summer. Here’s one way to avoid a forgettable shorts and t-shirt look, all while keeping it comfortable and loose when it heats up.

The Shirt: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Luxe Poplin Shirt – $41.70 ($69.50). Shark shirt. Or, whatever well fitting short sleeve poplin you happen to prefer. Maybe it’s Goodthreads. Or maybe it’s Bonobos, who also happens to have a… SHARK SHIRT.

The Watch: Seiko 007 – $299. Too spendy? There’s always the Casio diver. But the Seiko 007 is a tough classic plenty swear by.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topekas – $68. I know. Sunski again. No, we don’t have some sort of sponsorship deal with them. The truth is I’m lucky enough to own Persols and Ray-bans… and I keep reaching for the Sunskis. When it’s uncomfortable out, their lightweight frames and non-slip nose pads really come in handy. They’re unobtrusive, they’re relatively affordable compared to the designer names, and they look good.

The Pants: Goodfellow & Co. Tech Chino Pants in Blue – $29.99. Tech or lightweight chinos, in the heat, are far better than heavy cotton cargo shorts any day. Come to think of it, just about anything is better than heavy cotton cargo shorts any day. But more power to ’em.

The Shoes: Banana Republic Marden Double Monk – $72 ($158). All but sold out now, because that’ll happen once they drop under sixty like they did last week. Kinda a perfect smart casual summer shoe. Classic court sneakers would work here too. As would desert boots.

The Socks: Smartwool Diamond Jim Sock – $15.36 ($22.95). Lightweight and breathable. You want socks in summer… as long as they’re the right socks. Cotton soaks up and holds onto sweat. Wool breathes, wicks, and keeps your feet comfortable. Yes it seems counter-intuitive to the newbies just finding our site, but it’s true. Wear lightweight wool socks in the heat. You’ll be glad you did.

The Belt: TheTieBar Dark Brown Suede Belt – $30. A dark brown suede belt is hugely versatile. And no, it doesn’t have to match the lighter brown shoes here. You can very much wear them together.

The Water Bottle: S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Blue Granite – $45. Stay hydrated my friends. This water bottle is frankly a silly splurge that’s stupid expensive. But hey, if it actually gets someone who doesn’t drink that much water, to drink more water? So be it. For those on a budget and who don’t give a hoot about the pretty “blue granite” exterior, these are dynamite. Currently drinking out of one of those as I type this.