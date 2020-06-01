Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Lightweight Chambray Pants, A Summer Beater Chronograph for $47, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. WOOT!: Timex MK1 Chrono – $46.99 ($140)
A mighty fine summer beater chrono, now down to $47. Usually the chronos go for closer to $70 or $80? Either a greenish olive dial, black dial, or grey dial to choose from. Just a warning that most will want to swap out the strap. Full review can be found here.
#2. EXPRESS:
50% off Polos
- Piped Cotton Stretch Performance Polo –
$24.95($49.90)
- Solid Cotton Stretch Performance Polo –
$19.95($39.90)
Skip the logos with the polos, and stick with their retro inspired and simple solid stretch cotton polos. They really are super comfortable. They’re mostly cotton, so they’ll feel like it, but the stretch is impressive and so is the styling. Big fan of the piped polos. Especially for half off. Usually these things are stuck at 40% off when they run a sale.
UPDATE: Sorry guys, this one ended overnight. I didn’t see an expiration date on the promo, and it looks like yesterday was the last day. Thanks to Michael G. and Scott T. for the heads up here. They are now doing an extra 50% off clearance though. These chukkas drop to $39.99.
#3. J. Crew: 50% off select “warm weather picks” w/ SHOPNOW
- Cotton shawl-collar sweater in stripe – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Wallace & Barnes M51 jacket – $74 ($148)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $39.75 ($79.50)
- 484 Slim-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Kenton boat shoes in suede – $99 ($198)
- Kenton long wings in suede – $124 ($248)
- Ludlow suede tassel loafers – $149 ($298)
Not a monster selection, but some of their Kenton line shoes and their chambray chinos are getting the cut. Those ludlow line suede tassel loafers are just about sold out at post time though. Bummer. Also. Leopard Print Jacket.
BONUS Timex: 20% off Select w/ SUNNY
- Red Wing Chrono – $127.20 ($159)
- Marlin Manual Wind – $159.20 ($199)
- Allied Coastline – $79.20 ($99)
- Timex x Todd Snyder Beekman – $126.40 ($158)
More Timex. This time direct through the brand. Picks above are limited to models that don’t seem to trickle down to 3rd party or gray market dealers, and thus, would be tough to find anywhere for a significant discount.
BONUS II Brooks Brothers: 25% off almost all shoes
- Red Fleece Suede Sneakers – $58.50 ($78)
- Color-Contrast Leather Sneakers – $73.50 ($98)
- Classic Bucks – $186 ($248)
- Made in Italy Field Chukka Boots – $223.50 ($298)
Not just sneakers. Their dress shoes, boots, even plenty of their super fancy “Golden Fleece” line. Still miss them carrying Allen Edmonds, but, well, thems the breaks.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off, no BR Merch exclusions. No code needed.
- Jomashop: They have Ray-Ban New Wayfarers going for $69.99 with the code EXRB69, but shipping will cost you an additional $5.
- Huckberry: They’ve opened up a Father’s Day shop.
- Under Armour: Extra 30% off $100+ sale items w/ RUN430
- Jack Erwin: Limited sizes, but they’ve got a pretty rare up to 40% off sale going on. All final sale though.
- Bespoke Post: They’ve (also) opened up a Father’s Day shop.