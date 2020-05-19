Why I wear my watch on my right wrist even though I’m right-handed.

Because it feels better.

To me.

Now TWO watches… that’s a bit extreme.

But you get the point.

To put it another way, rules can and should be broken if doing so inspires confidence and helps you feel more comfortable. All these “rules” that websites and influencers and magazines talk about? They’re not that deep. Chart your own course. Traditions should be seen more as guideposts rather than unbreakable directives you must adhere to in order to have “style.” Style is personal. Style is subjective. Nobody has a place to tell you otherwise. It’s a means to an end, not “the” end. So if wearing your watch on your right wrist feels better even if you’re right-handed? Do it. If someone gives you snark for it, tell them to go kick rocks.