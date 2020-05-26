Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Moonphase Swiss Watches, $120 USA Made Suede Loafers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Final day for this. Lots in the sale section, and everything should ship and return for free (as long as you haven’t drifted over to the Factory 2nds page). More than just shoes as well. But those high end “Independence Collection” shoes for $277 seem like a solid deal for the guys who like the even-nicer-stuff.

Swiss made, Sapphire crystal, and a rare for this price point (and just plain rare) moon phase feature. Big fan of that gray dial option on the left. Final sale though, which stinks, AND you have to wait until the end of June for it to ship since DROP runs a pre-order business model. Now if they’d just bring back their red and blue “soda” sub, we’d (or… they’d) be in business.

Gets another mention in case you headed away from the internet mid last week. Launched on Friday, and it runs through this Saturday. About as good as it gets for Bonobos these days. The only better deal Bonobos seems to run on stuff that hasn’t already hit the sale section is their Cyber Monday deal (35% off last year). Those tech chinos and their 5-pocket brothers get rave reviews. But $90 – $100, on sale, is… not cheap. Obviously.

Mostly small goods. And boy there are some impulse buys in there. But super fun impulse buys all the same. Chances are after spending the last couple of months in it… your place might stink. Open some windows if possible, and perhaps invest in a candle. Burn it safely. Don’t burn your place down.

The Combo (to get to $100) Picks:

1 Twitster Jacket + 1 Twister Pant + TWO MK-1 Emboss Short Sleeves = $86.74 total (retail = $161)

Limited to stuff that’s already on sale, and you do need to trip that $100 threshold for the extra 30% off to apply. But if you like Under Armour, and don’t like paying full price, then this is the place to pick up some good workout gear for noticeably less money. Their MK-1 line is terrific. It’s their “fitted” template. Not their loose template. Next to skin without the squeeze = perfect for working out and working out hard.

Also worth a mention…