The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks of May 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

This is some pretty attractive underbed storage. In fact, so attractive, don’t hesitate to use it out in the open, like as shoe storage by a door. It’s also fairly tall for underbed storage, so make sure it will actually fit underneath if that’s the purpose you’ll use it for. Sold by Wayfair.

Got a more rectangular space that could use a little pick me up? A runner rug is a great way to fill that space in. The above rug is sold by Target, and also comes in a black/ivory option. For some reason the the color scheme above is referred to as light blue/ivory? Looks like light blue and brown to me.

Not cheap, but that’s West Elm for you. On clearance from West Elm, this grouping of 3 tables that nest together is a fun departure from the typical coffee table setup. There are multiple ways to nest them to create a unique look. They definitely have that mid-century modern vibe, which seems to still be going strong. That’s quite the genie Mad Men let out of the bottle, right?

Sold by Etsy shop Kate’s Kitchen Store in lovely Ludington, Michigan. I have no idea if Lundington is lovely, but Kate seems like a nice enough proprietor. And this kitchen towel is extra handy for obvious reasons. If you want to use it decoratively and don’t have a vintage ladder hanging out in your kitchen, you can try a magnetic towel rack for your fridge.

As we head into the warmer months, lighter-weight blankets are usually key for a comfortable night’s sleep, unless you keep your place really cool. I know wool is touted on this site as the ultimate in temperature regulating goodness, but I personally prefer a cotton blanket for sleeping under during the summer months. The minute fall temps hit I’m all about the wool, but until then, gimme cotton. This blanket is well reviewed, and sounds like it’s generous in size. If the price is outside your budget, you can sometimes find really nice, tightly woven cotton blankets at stores like Ross, TJ Maxx, or Marshall’s.

Um, super rad Zoom background anyone? Society6 offers TONS of different murals. These designs/artworks are printed on self-adhesive woven polyester fabric panels that are supposedly easy to install, remove, and easy to clean. And it could be on sale? It’s been marked down for several days with a note that says “30% off this item ends tonight at midnight PT!”

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.