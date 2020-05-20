Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – $15 Shorts, 30% off Brooks Brothers Sitewide, Tiro Training Pants, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much to be called a handful. This post will be updated as more sales roll in.

And not to nag, but come Monday, we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served or who are currently serving. Stay safe out there.

Just launched (on Friday). About as good as it gets for Bonobos these days. The only better deal Bonobos seems to run on stuff that hasn’t hit the sale section yet is their Cyber Monday deal (35% off last year). No tiers this time. That light grey wool/linen Italian fabric sportcoat is something else. Proof shown there with that one that you can throw on a sportcoat, not tuck in a shirt (because you’re wearing a tee, lightweight crew, or polo) and still look awesome.

Oh man. Those Danners. Made in the USA too. Top/newest deals can be found here, but the whole shebang is their clearance section.

Half canvas, Super 120s wool suits for $280? Well done Spier and Mackay. Works on sale stuff too. Just a couple of exclusions: The Guabello Navy Hopsack (not the standard, which you can find our review of here), 100% Irish linen, Minnis Seersucker, Sondrio cotton/linen, and Made to Measure.

The Combo (to get to $100) Picks:

1 Twitster Jacket + 1 Twister Pant + TWO MK-1 Emboss Short Sleeves = $86.74 total (retail = $161)

Limited to stuff that’s already on sale. But if you like Under Armour, and don’t like paying full price, then this is the place to pick up some good workout gear for noticeably less money. I’m a big fan of their MK-1 line. It’s their “fitted” template. Not their loose template. Next to skin without the squeeze = perfect for working out and working out hard.

I mean, now’s about the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” no? So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale.

This is weirdly… just so-so. After a couple months of bringing 50% off pretty often, they’re heading into the long weekend with ho-hum discounts on most stuff, but some really good discounts on a few. So it’s hit or miss. Card members can knock an additional 15% off w/ BRCARD. Luxe cardmembers (the higher tier of card membership rewards) can take an additional 20% off. Same code.

Avoid the logos guys. Stick with the unbranded stuff, as shown in the picks above. Those piped performance polos are darn near perfect. More info over here in our annual polo palooza.

Bespoke Post is known for their monthly $45 boxes of “awesome” subscription service, but their club-room shop continues to be one of the more fun places to poke around. And now, a bunch of that stuff is on sale for the weekend.

A rare site-wide sale from Brooks brothers. But, times have changed (thanks to Adam for the tip on that article). Stuff already on sale is getting an extra 30% off. The seemingly perpetually running 15% off code should stack. I think.

Big fan of the Tiros. They’re perfect for early morning workouts. Fabric is mid to lighterweight, moves with you, and isn’t some junky terry that sops up and holds onto sweat. Zippers at ankles make for easy de-layering. There is a LOT more in the adidas sale section right now, but the Tiros are, frankly, terrific.

Everything ships and returns for free, as always. Worth keeping an eye on the price matching section over the next few days. With promos flying fast and furious, Nordy will do their best to price match anything. Sometimes watches end up in there too, which is pretty slick considering Nordstrom has to be an authorized dealer, and thus you’ll get a factory warranty through them.

Has there been a better time to invest in some cool, casual, house shoes? Those suede espadrilles might do the trick and then some. Code seems to work site-wide. Even on 3rd party stuff.

No big long weekend deals (they just don’t discount much), but their “we made too much” clearance section is oddly good right now. Those warpstreme pants? They are amazing. They are also incredibly expensive. Just 32″ inseam available, but the “light cast” shade is hugely versatile.

It’s limited to tees and shorts and what not, but, half off at Old Navy can be a screamin’ deal since stuff is already so inexpensive. Just a reminder that since it already IS so inexpensive, it can sometimes be a touch hit or miss.

Limited to the sale section only, but unlike Factory 2nds, you can return this stuff and not get nailed with a steep $25 restocking fee. Should (better) be first quality too. More than just shoes as well. But those high end “Independence Collection” shoes for $277 seem like a solid deal for the guys who like the even-nicer-stuff.

Charles Tyrwhitt makes a lot more than just shirts. And much of it is very, very nice. Goodyear welts to the shoes. Nice knits. Etc.

Holy moly spring clearance. “I’m gonna pop some tags… Only got twenty dollars in my pocket”

I had no idea that Clarks had some made in the USA shoes. No clue. None. Goodyear welted and uses tanned in the US leathers. Know that they claim those run half a size large and suggest sizing down by half a size? Meanwhile, the non usa made shoes in the picks above are allegedly full grain and goodyear welted? Big thanks to Ken M. for the tip!

Steep tiers, which is a bit of a bummer. But 20% off isn’t 0% off!

Okay, so, no sale, so that’s a bummer. But new colors! In case you want a wrist-candy-refresh heading into the warm weather months. Full review of the Timex Q can be found here. Also available at Todd Snyder if they run out at Timex/you have a gift card to Todd Snyder or something.

Feels like a bit of a dud on the clothing side, but maybe they have something else up their sleeve? This code is set to expire tomorrow (5/21). In the meantime though, some shoe deals. Good looking suede + sneakers = nice for summertime.

Just a reminder that these guys are UK based, so you’re on the hook for international returns. That’s risky. Shipping is a steep $9.95 for under $250 orders, but it’ll get here pretty quick via FedEx priority.

Massimo Matteo is sorta like DSW’s Mercanti Fiorentini. Made in Italy, and solid quality for those who don’t wear dress shoes a ton. Those cap toes are AE Fifth Ave. clones. Nice. Also, big fan of Supergas. Perfect for summer. Classic. Timeless. Canvas uppers, nice rubber soles. The “Converse Chucks” of Italy (they’re not made in Italy, but the brand is favored by Italians) if there can be such a thing. And Stan Smiths with the Navy accents are about as versatile as it gets. There is a LOT of stuff in this sale. Like, tens of thousands of items. Might be best to filter by brand if you really want to dig around for something.

Via Sarah, who puts together our “Dappered Space” series: Society6 is an open retail platform for a collective of independent artists to sell their work, and also stick on lots of different mediums, like totes, pillowcases, bedspreads, towels, yoga mats, mugs, etc. There are many artistic styles represented, so anyone should be able to find something that complements their decor. Note that any of the products above that have sizes notated likely come in different sizes as well. Free shipping kicks in at $99, but I don’t think you’ll have a hard time reaching that threshold, since there are lots of cool things on this site.

