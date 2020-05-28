Cheap Tech Polos get Cheaper, East Dane Expands their Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

No discount but still worth a mention for the guys who love well made basics and value Made in the USA. From the same folks who brought us Flint and Tinder. They allegedly spent 4 years (I’m guessing off and on, c’mon now) working on creating what they hope is the perfect t-shirt. Not too tight, certainly not overly big, a great collar, American grown Supima cotton, and then the whole thing comes together at a factory in LA. Are a lot of us gonna see thirty two bucks as steep for a t-shirt? Yeah. But for the buy less + buy better crowd, perhaps it’s not so steep. Plus, with their brand name being what it is, at least it’s not a fin short of fifty. Eight colors to pick from. Really wish they would have thrown free shipping in to help launch the brand, but that’s not the case. So, it’ll cost you five bucks to ship one, unless you trip the $75 free shipping threshold.

What an odd selection. It’s not a big selection. But the outstanding All in Motion golf polos are seven bucks off. More detailed review can be found here. And, well, who doesn’t want to walk around at home wearing a sleeveless Mizuno baseball jersey? Because that’s on sale too.

If memory serves… don’t they usually make you buy four shirts for a bundle deal? Fifty bucks per isn’t as low as they’ve ever gone for, but again, pretty sure they usually make you buy four or more. Not the case this time. Three. Good for those who love Brooks Brothers shirts and want to stock up.

Looks like they’ve added more stuff? Just a warning that East Dane can get a little fashion-y, and a lot expensive, very quick. But they’re an Amazon project, so everything ships fast and free with free returns.

Kinda sorta getting close to last call here. Most of the long weekend sales expired Tuesday, but not this one. The only better deal Bonobos seems to run on stuff that hasn’t already hit the sale section is their Cyber Monday deal (35% off last year). Ends this Saturday, 5/30.

Also worth a mention: