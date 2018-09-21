A lesson from Florence, A seasonal sipper, and stylized vengeance.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Perhaps you haven’t read this book since high school. Maybe you simply haven’t read it. No matter. Reading it in the context of what is happening in our society today is, not to be an alarmist, alarming. This is not hyperbole. This is where we are at.

Yes, it is preposterous in places. And that’s just fine. Because UPGRADE is a suspend-your-tendency-to-find-fault-with the details kind of movie. The action is well executed. The movie looks grimy and pristine at the same time. Did I mention vengeance? Because, yeah. And then some.

SIP: Go with the Fox and skip the Frog.*

Do you ever get excited about tea? I know. I KNOW. It’s the best, right? Alright. I’m overreacting, I get it. But I love this tea. And depending on where you are, the season to enjoy it has arrived. It isn’t overwhelming. It features all the flavors of fall (and then some). It won’t keep you up all night. And it is great hot or iced. I’m not going to say that I’m drinking it now but I totally am.

As you may have noticed, I am a Johnstone. Clan Johnstone, officially. And our motto? Nunquam Non Paratus. Never Unprepared. Today I admit that I am a terrible Johnstone. Watching the heartbreaking footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Florence has reminded me that I am, in fact, currently unprepared. Don’t be like me. This site will give you clear instructions for what to include. You can also find them pre-assembled on line and in brick and mortar retailers. As for me, I’m going to use this bag for my go bag. Preparation has to start somewhere, right?

For those of you who prefer to rock, Joe and I have lined up some playlist-worthy new music for you coming next week. In the meantime, Lana Del Rey is sharing songs from her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell and I am reminded about all the things I’ve appreciated about her since her first single. Jack Antonoff (fun./Bleachers) has produced the new project and that combination has yielded at least one great song. “Mariners Apartment Complex” is terrific. It brings all the feels; it is atmospheric and psychedelic, draped in strings and tweaked guitars with hippy-angel layered backing vocals and lyrics that connect. I’m digging everything about this.

*with all due apologies to my favorite frog ever, but yeah, this stuff’s better.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s currently undergoing a Tim Improvement Project™ (Version 4.0) and he understands that peanut butter protein granola by the handful is not going to do him any favors.