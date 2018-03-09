WWI wristwatch, making friends after 30, & a new kind of fashion shoot

HMMM. WHAT DO WE HAVE HERE?

MOONAGE DAYDREAM: If you’ve seen all those cool moon lamps that are on the interwebs, Dappered reader Jim K. sent us this DIY project that looks pretty sweet.

DOSSIER UPDATE: As Ghostface Killah says, “Who’s washed up now?” Oh sweet, sweet schadenfreude.

GOALS: Viking crossfit.

ONCE UPON A TIME

This is really something. Quoting the source: “This WWI era sterling silver Patria/Omega wristwatch with integrated shrapnel guard in what appears to be its original presentation box with price tag is, we believe, the finest example of its kind in the world. Circa 1918.” This is why I love timepieces.

YO BRO! You vape? Maybe you should check this out. Also, I understand from what I’ve seen online that there are some seriously strong emotions where this topic is concerned. I’m not trying to stir things up.

ADVENTURE TIME! Ah the great outdoors. The thrill of hiking America’s majestic peaks. SO. MUCH. POO. Maybe we can get Jeff Bezos to create a drone army to help carry it off as it happens?

MUMMY! Tell me about your ink!

UM…Pay no attention to this unnaturally enormous colony of tuxedo birdfish amassing in the arctic. I’m sure we have nothing to worry about.

WHO…IS…THIS?

Dossier Chief Contributing Officer Eric H is badass. Congrats on another enduro race from your pals here at the Dossier. And thanks for the sweet linkety link links.

BRAND MANAGEMENT: How they do it in Japan.

AURAL SATISFACTION: NPR’s annual SXSW 100.

THE DEAL WITH DENIM: Lasers and Levi’s.

INSTANT KARMA: As deeply satisfying as this is, I should advise that the language is not remotely safe for work and doesn’t win any PC awards either. But, as I said. Deeply satisfying.

THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND: Only, what happens when it’s hard to get one in the first place? As a confirmed misanthrope, I can’t relate. But you go ahead.

LIGHTNING ROUND: Lisa Simpson: an appreciation, with due credit to Yeardley Smith. | I can’t even imagine how uncomfortable I would be if I were part of this. | The times they are a changing. | So, uh, wanna date a cat? (mandatory) | Before there was e-mail…

BULGARIAN MASKED DANCERS:

Mandatory embiggen activation required. Start from the beginning. This is a slide show you actually want to see. Amazing.

SPEAKING OF EMBIGGEN: Word.

LOOK! UP IN THE SKY! That one time all the stars turned on. | But wait. Keep looking up! | And finally, this.

OH THAT’S NASTY: STD’s in America. How does your state rate? This is what might be considered an eye-opener.

IN A PERFECT WORLD…people who engage in this kind of sport would find immediate karma for their actions. Times change. Things change. This really does not have a place in this world anymore. Why yes, I don’t believe the argument regarding conservation. It’s bunk.

SOON.

THE COLONEL IS ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE: KFC’s problems in the UK just won’t end. At this point, the story should really focus on DHL. What a colossal fail this has all been for them.

THERE’S A STORY HERE: The more we learn about this the more creepy it gets.

I DON’T CARE WHO KNOWS IT: I have been a fan of this woman since I was a wee laddie. This is really something.

WHO’S A GOOD BOY? This guy, actually. I thank my editor for this one. Such joy in that take down. Tis a thing of beauty.

WARNING! There’s a good chance this will cheese some of you off. I know this because as an in-betweener, I don’t relate at all to the generation they claim I’m part of. At. All.

INCOMING! Once again Eric H and I focused on the same trailer.

