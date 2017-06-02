Shopping (17th century style,) Babe on the Board, & Downsizing… big time

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

Patti McGee – 1965 Woman’s first National Skateboard Champion.

GOALS: To get rid of 99% of what I own and find my way into something like this. Away from the world. With internet, of course. To get you started down a rabbit hole, this.

I SWEAR I’M NOT PICKING ON THEM…but the slimy news keeps coming.

SECOND CAREERS: Look at this guy, playing it off like it’s no big deal. He’s my new #2 favorite pilot (this guy forever holds the #1 position). What? Who is #3? Voila. But wait, there’s more. And this is the best.

HEY ALANIS: Now this is ironic.

IF YOU LOVE YOUR PUSS…don’t even think about doing this.

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL DAD JOKE: (then there’s this)

(thank you)

PERSPECTIVE: Things could always be worse. This is bad. It is both something I feel bad for not knowing about and bad for what’s happening and, more importantly something to consider vis-a-vis the news of the day.

OH FFS: Stop it. Just stop.

FOR THE WANT OF A QUICKIE MART: This is what a 17th century shopping list looks like.

ARE YOU PREPARED? I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I don’t trust these things. At all. So, yay.

DOSSIER UPDATE: Remember last summer? When I wasn’t sure the Rio Olympics maybe wouldn’t happen because of all the fail? It’s still happening.

REST IN PEACE MR. BOND:

(thank you)

As promised, our intrepid contributor Eric H. shares a slew of what he calls “interesting-oids” this week.

PUT SOME MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH PARTS ARE: Think you know what America really wants in an Oreo cookie (which I can only hope is not this or this or this), then get busy.

FUH FUH FUH FUH FUH FUH FUH FAH FAH FAH FAH FASHION: A curated list of writing on the topic from someone who knows what she is talking about.

PLAYING WITH YOUR FOOD: Come for the banana dragon. Stay for the radish pom-pom.

THAT ONE TIME ROCK N ROLL…was the subject of an FBI investigation.

SPEAKING OF…Eric sent this along for your weekend listening pleasure. And while I remembered Chris Cornell on this month’s playlist from Temple of the Dog, Eric reminds me of a Soundgarden song so damn good Johnny Cash covered it.

THIS IS HOW IT STARTS:

For the record, my Alexa’s response was, and I quote, “hmmm, I’m not sure.” I’m so proud of her. Takes after her old man.

THE ANTI-SPOTIFY RECORD LABEL: I’m pretty certain that I’m not the demographic for this kind of art. I’m also totally positive that I had other things to say about this but my rarely employed use of self-editing got the better of me.

MMMMM DONUTS: The rise and fall of an American favorite. Get me a plain old cake donut with a little orange glaze and I’m just fine thankyouverymuch.

SAUSAGE FEST! I’d like to personally thank Eric for passing this along because I can never get these things right. Also, this might be relevant to your weekend plans.

LONG READ OF THE WEEK: They are enormous, they operate in hostile conditions and there comes a time when they must shut down. And there’s a good chance you’ve never even considered how that happens.

YOU HAD ONE JOB: Noooooooooooooooo!

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.