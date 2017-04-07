Rihanna’s Costume Change, Johnny Cash’s Stare, & IPA… hate?

BIG BUDGET RIHANNA:

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS: These are the same people who ruined things for the entire class in Elementary School. And Junior High. Ad nauseam. Too bad we can’t hire this guy.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT: Trussssst in me. But for reals, this is some special inter-species interaction going on. On the other hand, I present, dinner.

AN EMBARRASSMENT OF SKILLZ: But mostly, it is the astonishing amount of no fucks given that blows my mind. Editor’s Note: #9 in the background? The dude who is running INTO the path of the flying bat in a fit of terror? That was totally me in little league. I led the team in hit by pitches. And I was not happy about it.

GOING TO CALIFORNIA…

DOSSIER UPDATE: Remember last week when we were bemoaning the end of online privacy and it was all pitchforks and stuff? Well about that.

DON’T SHOOT THE MESSENGER: I’m just going to leave this right here.

DIGGIN IN THE DIRT: Just what makes that little ol’ badger, think he can bury that…oh wait. Nevermind.

MY HERO: No really, this guy is an inspiration. This could be a thing.

PROTO-SIOUXSIE:

SAD ‘MURICA. This really seems like a pretty American way to die. Oh crap. This too. Editor’s Note II: Good grief, stop it with these stupid contests already.

DETAILS MATTER: It seems like we get one of these stories at least once a year but this one is a doozy. Or, and I apologize for this, dudesy.

420: Your weed news dispensary for the week. Big Pharma strikes again. Meanwhile, in Denver, this would seem to fall under the department of unintended consequences.

MAKING DECISIONS IS HARD: This guy could use some help in that department.

BAD ASS:

THIS MIGHT NOT BE VERY POPULAR…but I kind of sort of understand what he’s saying here. Don’t hate. Editor’s Note III: We’ll have to agree to disagree.

EXTREME YIKES: There is a whole lot of “oh hell no” in this story.

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: Because stories like this shouldn’t be lost among the clamor of the times.

ONE FOR THE AGES: Hooray for us!

TOTALLY THE MOST MACHO CHAMPAGNE EVER:

Dossier Super-Contributor Eric H brings it again this week!

DON’T BE LIKE THESE GUYS: 28% worth of “are you kidding me?” Oh, and some smart advice too.

CALIFORNIA GOLD: Sharing this could be considered to be sadistic since it would seem like the chances to savor it are not so good. I guess that’s sort of a disclaimer? Or something.

ONCE UPON A TIME: Perspective.

WHO NEEDS WHEATIES? I would venture to suggest that these taste better as well.

OH, DID I SAY BAD ASS? Because this guy right here? What a life:

THE COMEBACK KID: Nice Ralph Lauren Sneakers you’ve got there mister. And congrats on your year.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Life imitates art, without all the dreadful parts. Obligatory.

WARNING: This seems best taken as advice. I’m sure that none of that has anything to do with you guys though. For reals.

YOU EITHER GET IT OR YOU DON’T: Weirdest Venn Diagram ever.

SARTORIAL SHENANIGANS: And probably fart jokes too. So yeah, we’re in.

INCOMING!

BONUS INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly